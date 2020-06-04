Double Oak Independence Day parade and picnic canceled

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department has decided to cancel this year’s annual Independence Day parade and picnic because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Double Oak Town Hall.

“It was a difficult decision we hoped we would not have to make, but with the current guidelines on community gathering and social distancing we believe it is a choice we had to make,” the town said in a social media post. “Our goal is to serve our community and ensure the health and safety of our neighbors, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and safety of Double Oak.”

The town will still have its annual raffle on July 4, though. There will be three drawings for $500 gift cards to The Old Town Market, Lowe’s and Academy. Tickets can be purchased at Town Hall or from any member of the fire department.