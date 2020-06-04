Home
19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Date:
Thursday, June 4

Denton County Public Health announced 19 new COVID-19 cases and four new recoveries Thursday among Denton County residents.

There are now 720 active cases and 702 total recoveries in the county. The death toll remains at 32.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.

