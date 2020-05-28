Argyle teen recognizes value of volunteering

Sonali Gandhi likes to be involved.

Whether it is as Vice President of the National Honor Society or Treasurer of the Student Council, few organizations at Argyle High School have not felt the Argyle teen’s presence.

And, while she originally got involved in an effort to make friends, it became so much more than that in the end.

“As a freshman, I had moved from about six hours away to Argyle,” Gandhi said. “I had originally joined many organizations to make friends and fit in. However, I soon realized that I truly experienced a joy like no other while helping others through volunteering organizations.

“These organizations brought me out of my comfort zone and made me realize that despite the differences people have, there is usually a unifying force that brings people together.”

Gandhi, 17, said this philosophy has also helped her in the Argyle community as a whole and to benefit certain charitable organizations.

“Keeping this in mind throughout high school has allowed me to overcome the idea of judgment prevalent within our society, and become a supporter and motivator of everyone within our community by volunteering side-by-side with other people that share this mentality,” Gandhi said. “Accepting this mindset has brought my community together and has enabled us to work together to provide support to members of other communities through Hurricane Harvey Relief, Operation Christmas Child, Angel Tree Christmas, and Thanksgiving food and clothing drives.”

Gandhi is also a member of the Challenge Day Club and competes in UIL Academics at Argyle High School.

“My favorite activity is UIL Academics, because it motivates me to work to my full potential,” Gandhi said. “Through this organization, I have gotten the opportunity to learn from former state champions who have become some of my closest friends.

“The organization has also taught me many advanced topics within math, science and technology, which I can utilize in studies beyond high school. Participating in UIL Academics has allowed me to work well under pressure and competition.”

Gandhi is a Regional qualifier in UIL Academics in computer science and computer applications.

The Argyle senior plans to attend the University of Texas at Dallas and major in Biomedical Engineering.

“Although my long-term academic goal is to become a Dermatologist, I believe that pursuing a degree in Biomedical Engineering will help me better understand more perspectives of a medical issue and how to approach it,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi carries a 106.6 grade point average on a 100-point scale and is ranked first in her graduating class.

Gandhi’s Favorites

Favorite Subject: Chemistry

The person that most inspires you: My sister, Shivani

Favorite Food: Pani Puri

Favorite Movie: Kabhi Khushi, Kabhie Gham

Favorite TV show: Legacies

Book you are currently reading: A Tale of Two Cities

Favorite musical group or performer: Raaginder

Nominate your favorite high school student for this monthly feature brought to you by Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound by emailing [email protected].