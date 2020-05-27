Home
Teen killed in crash on Flower Mound Road

(Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound)

An 18-year-old woman died Wednesday after she was ejected from her vehicle in a crash in Flower Mound.

The woman was headed east in a maroon car on Flower Mound Road when she lost control, crossed the median and hit a tree and telephone pole around 11:15 a.m., according to the Flower Mound Police Department. The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and killed on impact.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, and no other vehicles involved. The victim’s name had not been released by the medical examiner’s office, as of Wednesday night.

