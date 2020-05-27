30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that 30 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among Denton County residents, as well as eight new recoveries among coronavirus patients who live in the county.

There are now 611 active cases and 644 total recoveries in the county. The death toll remains at 30. Several southern Denton County residents are among the new cases, including two from Flower Mound, 11 from Lewisville and one from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.