Train strikes truck in Argyle

A tractor-trailer was struck by a train on the tracks near FM 407 and Hwy 377 in Argyle on Wednesday (photo courtesy of the Argyle Fire District).

Traffic is expected to be affected for much of Wednesday afternoon and evening in Argyle after a collision involving a train and a truck.

Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said that a tractor-trailer got stuck on the tracks headed west on FM 407 on Wednesday afternoon, and the train was unable to stop. The train conductor saw the truck and was able to slow down enough to avoid a serious collision, and no one was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection, which will be closed for a while.

Mark Smith

