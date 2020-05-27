Home
Roanoke teen dies in crash on Hwy 114

A Roanoke teenager died Tuesday night in a crash on Hwy 114, according to authorities.

Police believe a red truck attempted to drive around another vehicle as the lanes expanded from two to three lanes at FM 156 and Hwy 114, and the truck collided with a gray vehicle, according to a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman. The driver of the gray vehicle — Evan Kriese, 19 — was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:30 p.m., according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office.

The crash occurred near Texas Motor Speedway around the time that Northwest High School’s graduation ceremony was ending, but a Northwest ISD spokesman could not be reached Wednesday about whether it was known if Kriese was attending the ceremony.

