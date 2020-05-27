Water parks, food courts can reopen, Abbott says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that mall food courts can reopen immediately, and water parks can resume operations on Friday, with limited capacity.

For food courts, Abbott encouraged malls to designate one or more people who are responsible for enforcing social distancing and ensuring tables are cleaned and disinfected between uses.

Water parks must limit occupancy to 25% capacity, Abbott said. Any gaming centers or arcades inside the water park must remain closed.

Abbott also said driver education programs can resume operations immediately, and recreational sports programs for adults can resume on Sunday, though games can’t begin until June 15.