22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 22 more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 15 more patients have recovered.

There are now 589 active cases and 636 recoveries in the county. The death tolls remains at 30.

Several southern Denton County residents are among the new patients, including one resident of Flower Mound, 11 from Lewisville and two from Roanoke.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.