Denton County reports 28 new COVID-19 cases over long weekend

Denton County Public Health announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 among Denton County residents over the Memorial Day weekend, as well as six new recoveries.

As of Monday evening, there were 582 active cases and 621 recoveries, according to DCPH. The countywide death toll remained at 30.

Several residents of southern Denton County are among the new patients, including two residents of Corinth, three residents of Double Oak, one resident of Flower Mound, nine residents of Lewisville, one resident of Northlake and one resident of Roanoke.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.