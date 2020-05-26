Law enforcement searching for missing Lewisville teen

Authorities are searching for a 19-year-old man from Lewisville, who was last seen at Lake Texoma on Sunday morning.

Julian “JJ” Olley was last seen at the Catfish Bay entrance to Lake Texoma State Park on the Oklahoma side of the lake. Oklahoma State Park rangers requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with the search, according to the OSBI. Olley is described as 5’9″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the word “cookies” on it and black basketball shorts.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police and local fire and emergency management departments have also been looking for Olley, according to OSBI.

If you have seen Olley or know anything about his whereabouts, contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or [email protected]