Pastor’s Place: An Impossible Situation?

by Richard Wallace, Senior Pastor, Temple Baptist Church

The Old Testament patriarch Jacob, when faced with a legitimate seemingly impossible situation said, “All these things are against me!” His “all” was based on his limited amount of information!

We often do the same. We magnify the trials and minimize the benefits we do have. No doubt we are in a legitimate difficulty – our world with this pandemic – but let us not lose sight of “all” we still have in our lives! To name a few: grandparents, parents, spouses, children, grandchildren, homes, family time, food, first responders, medical professionals and all the essential workers – and yes, toilet paper! LOL.

What has come of this for many of us, is to be more thankful for the multitude of blessings we still enjoy and have in spite of the many losses we have incurred.

So, let us not give up, back up, and never stop looking up to our Lord for help and for things to open “up” when it is the proper time!

