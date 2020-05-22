VIDEO: High school commencement ceremonies

Nearly three dozen Denton County and other local area high school commencement ceremonies have begun at Texas Motor Speedway as part of a program to ensure great high school graduation memories for nearly 14,000 students whose senior year was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduates will accept their diplomas as they cross the start/finish line of the 1.5-mile racing surface. The diploma presentations are “hands-free” and respect the social distancing guidelines outlined by Denton County Health Services.

Texas Motor Speedway is also showing each commencement ceremony on “Big Hoss,” the world’s largest HDTV screen, for one vehicle full of family and friends per graduate to share in the very special occasion.

Watch southern Denton County high school commencement ceremonies below.

2020 Commencement Ceremony Schedule

22-May 7PM Denton High School

23-May 10AM Hebron High School

23-May 2PM Flower Mound High School

23-May 6PM Marcus High School

24-May 12PM Lewisville High School

24-May 5PM The Colony High School

26-May 8:30AM Steele High School

26-May 11AM Byron Nelson High School

26-May 3PM V.R. Eaton High School

26-May 7PM Northwest High School

27-May 7PM Gainesville High School

28-May 7PM Westlake Academy

29-May 10AM Universal Academy

30-May 8AM Ranchview High School

30-May 11AM Newman Smith High School

30-May 3PM Creekview High School

30-May 7PM R.L. Turner High School

31-May 10AM L.D. Bell High School

31-May 2PM Valley View High School

31-May 6PM Euless Trinity High School