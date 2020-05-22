Denton County allots additional $333k for United Way

This week, the Denton County Commissioners Court allocated an additional $333,410 to United Way of Denton County to assist Denton County residents with food, rental assistance, healthcare and mental health, among other grants to Denton County nonprofits serving residents hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Denton County’s contribution on Tuesday is in addition to $735,000 designated for United Way’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund in April, according to a news release from the county.

“United Way of Denton County is a trusted partner in providing assistance to those in need through our area nonprofit agencies,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Providing real relief to our county residents who have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be our main goal.”

The funds originate from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the county. United Way of Denton County established the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund to provide financial assistance to individuals and families in Denton County impacted by income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 is hurting people all around us, including our partner nonprofits who remain committed to our collective vision to help our community recover,” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Judge Eads and the Denton County Commissioners Court have shown unsurpassed leadership in mobilizing the community in a collaborative manner to respond to not only the health impact, but the economic tidal wave that is COVID-19.”

The $333,410 will go to fulfill grant requests from 13 nonprofit partners on the front lines providing rental, food and other relief across the county, including: Denton County MHMR Center, Denton Freedom House, Health Services of North Texas, Inc., Lewisville New Hope Learning Center, Little Elm Area Food Bank, North Texas Solutions for Recovery, Inc., Our Daily Bread, Inc., Siti & Judo Park Foundation Inc. – Life Works Community, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society – Denton Village; The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society – Lake Forest, Roar 4 Change and Community Outreach Housing.

Other agencies who received COVID-19 Relief & Recovery grants previously include CASA of Denton County, Children’s Advocacy Center, Christian Community Action, Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, Denton County Friends of the Family, First Refuge Ministries, Grace Like Rain, Hearts for Homes, Journey to Dream, Metrocrest Services, Metroport Meals on Wheels, Mission Moms, NTX Community Food Pantry, PediPlace, and Woman to Woman Pregnancy Resource Center.

These funds have been strategically deployed to 28 nonprofits across the county by United Way of Denton County as a participant of the North Texas Cares collaborative. These grants will help these nonprofits continue to meet emergency needs of our community, as well as increase capacity to manage unprecedented volume increases generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the nonprofit grant funding, United Way of Denton County continues to leverage its network of nonprofit partners to accept referrals from people at-risk of losing their housing including Christian Community Action, Denton County Friends of the Family, Giving Hope, Grace Like Rain, Interfaith Ministries, Metrocrest Services (Carrollton), Next Steps (The Colony), Our Daily Bread, and Salvation Army (Denton & Lewisville). To date, over $340,000 have been used to pay rent and utilities to prevent eviction for Denton County residents impacted by COVID-19. Learn more at www.unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDRelief.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and other members of the court unanimously approved during the Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

“We know that increased demand for food is up nearly 300 to 400 percent at our local food pantries and rent relief continues to be an issue for many of our residents,” Mitchell said. “We want to help our residents get back on their feet which will, in turn, help our local economy.”

Including Denton County’s $1.06 million contribution, over $1.5 million in donations have been made to United Way’s COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund by municipalities, corporations, and individuals with over $1.3 million already deployed across Denton County to help neighbors in need during this crisis with $200,000 remaining to prevent eviction for residents across Denton County. Resources are being quickly and collaboratively invested back into the community to address emergency needs in Denton County.

Anyone interested in making a donation to help with emergency and long-term recovery efforts in Denton County can do so at www.unitedwaydenton.org/COVIDFund.