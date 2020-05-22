Grande Communications pledges $100k to Feeding America

Grande Communications, with its family of companies including Wave and RCN, will pledge $100,000 total to Feeding America to support local food banks in their service areas.

Additionally, Grande will be running Feeding America’s advertisements on its cable network free of charge to help raise awareness and further support fundraising, according to a news release from the company. This pledge from Grande, Wave and RCN is intended to help the communities within each of their respective service areas and to bring awareness to the food shortages they are faced with today. Through this initiative, customers can also join in donating directly to Feeding America.

“According to the USDA, 37 million individuals face hunger, and the pandemic has exacerbated this problem,” said Chris Fenger, Chief Operating Officer at Grande, Wave and RCN. “We want to continue doing all we can to support the communities we serve during this tough time, and encourage everyone to join us in supporting Feeding America by donating — in any capacity — so we can collectively ensure that our local food banks continue to help people in need.”

As the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, Feeding America is a non-profit organization committed to reducing hunger across the country. Through partnerships with businesses, government organizations and individuals, Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks, pantries and meal programs serve communities across the United States.

“Feeding America food banks are working hard to meet the needs of communities facing hunger during this pandemic,” said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. “We are grateful to Grande, Wave and RCN for helping to make a difference in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

Grande is continuing to provide added support to students and families in low-income households during this time. The company has taken a number of measures to support customers and their families amidst COVID-19, such as the Internet First Program and Keep Americans Connected Pledge.

Additionally, Grande is supporting its broader communities with a newly launched Everyday Heroes campaign. Residents are invited to nominate a local hero in their community via the website, here. Heroes will be entered to win a $250 Visa gift card and a year of free internet service to thank them for their bravery and selflessness during this time.

To help Grande in its support of Feeding America and its initiatives during this pandemic, visit www.mygrande.com/feeding-america. For details and additional updates on the company’s response to COVID-19, visit www.mygrande.com/we-care.