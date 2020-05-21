Driver license offices to begin phased reopening

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Department of Public Safety will begin a phased reopening of driver license offices with limited service offerings, but North Texas will be one of the last regions to reopen.

As part of this opening plan, DPS will launch a statewide driver license appointment system that allows customers to book appointments up to six months in advance. The limited services being offered will be by appointment only, according to a news release from the Governor’s office.

“This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS’ online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices,” Abbott said. “I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services.”

The four-phase plan for the opening of driver license offices is as follows:

Offices in the Northwest and West Texas regions will reopen with limited services on Tuesday, followed by the South and Central Texas regions on May 29. The limited reopening in North and Southeast Texas will begin June 3. Customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these regions on May 29 at 1 p.m.

Phase 4 will allow customers to schedule an appointment for all DL office transactions anywhere in the state and is expected to begin midsummer, according to the DPS. More details about phase 4 will be announced later. Extension for expiration dates will remain in effect until phase 4 is implemented.