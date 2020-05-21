Denton Rehab resident dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday that one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County.

The death reported Thursday was a previously reported hospitalized woman in her 70s who was a resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center. This is the eighth coronavirus-related death among residents of the DRC.

“Please keep the family of this individual whose loss we are learning of today in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We ask everyone to please consider maintaining the CDC recommendations for physical distancing as we continue to see many of our businesses move into Phase 2 and as many of you resume normal activities.”

DCPH also announced 27 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as 18 new recoveries. There are now 549 active cases and 610 recoveries.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For COVID-19 health and safety information, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.