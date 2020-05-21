Gaylord Texan Resort to reopen June 8

Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center announced Thursday that it will reopen on June 8.

With the summer season quickly approaching, the resort will offer leisure travelers a close summer escape featuring a sprawling outdoor waterpark, acres of airy indoor atrium gardens and family-friendly activities, according to a news release from the resort. In accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” practices and response to the new normal, the resort will provide enhanced cleaning technology, hospital-grade disinfectants, attendants dedicated to sanitizing frequently throughout the day, new social distancing protocols and hundreds of new cleaning processes to take care of guests.

Throughout the summer season, visitors can utilize the resort’s 10-acre outdoor pool complex, Paradise Springs, featuring a 6,000-square-foot family lagoon, giant water playhouse, a 600-foot long lazy river and multiple winding waterslides. In addition to spaced seating, guests can rent private cabanas including soft seating, flat-screen televisions, refrigerators, and dedicated pool servers. Inside the resort’s spacious atriums, summer activities providing social distancing will be hosted including self-guided scavenger hunts, canvas painting, wellness programs and more.

For information on Gaylord Texan Resort’s summer rates and room packages, visit GaylordTexan.com.