Domino’s opens in Argyle’s new Eagle Plaza

A new pizza shop is now open in the new Eagle Plaza in Argyle, but the rest of the new development is “anxiously awaiting” having more businesses move in.

Domino’s Pizza opened Monday in a 2,100-square-foot section of the new building, 250 North Hwy 377. The new restaurant — the small town’s third pizza shop — has a drive-thru pickup window.

Eagle Plaza has 8,700 remaining square feet, and before the coronavirus pandemic changed daily life in Denton County, developers had been in contact with about a dozen different potential tenants, said Todd Weaver, owner of Weaver Commercial Real Estate.

“As far as what’s fixing to happen, I’m not sure anyone knows,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the company wants to be able to finish the building as soon as it can, and it would like to have offices such as insurance, real estate, medical and neighborhood services move in.