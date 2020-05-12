Denton County reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, 65 recoveries

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday 22 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as 65 newly recovered cases.

For the first time, the total number of recoveries — 523 — far exceeds the number of active cases — 420. The county death toll remains at 25.

DCPH will provide a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Braswell High School, 26750 East University Drive in Aubrey. County residents must pre-register to be tested by calling 940-349-2585, and they must have COVID-19 symptoms currently or within the past seven days, or be critical infrastructure workers.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, go to www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.