VIDEO: Flower Mound residents thank hospital workers

In celebration of National Hospital Week, Flower Mound Women In Business organized a drive-thru mobile parade on Tuesday, May 12, to give residents the opportunity to thank doctors, nurses, and other health care first-responders at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound for the long hours and hard work they have put in during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public was invited to decorate their cars and drive along Medical Arts Drive to wave signs, honk, and cheer on hospital workers to show support. In addition, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs was on hand to serve hospital employees.