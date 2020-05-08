Two more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Denton County

Two more Denton County residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the Denton County Public Health on Friday.

One patient, a female resident of Shady Shores in her 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County. The other patient, a male resident of the Denton State Supported Living Center in Denton in his 60s, was also a previously reported hospitalized COVID-19 case in Denton County.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of two deaths today including one at the Denton State Supported Living Center,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Denton County Public Health began working closely with the Denton State Supported Living Center in March, as soon as the first positive case was identified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

DCPH also announced 30 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, as well as seven new recoveries. Among the new cases are three residents of Flower Mound, one resident of Corinth and four people from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

There are now 449 active cases, 428 recoveries and 25 total deaths.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, hospital and ventilator usage, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.