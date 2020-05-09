Weir: Denton County provides grants to small businesses

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Friday unveiled a new program, Denton County OPEN, that will provide $2.2 million in grants to small businesses affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Information is available at dentoncounty.gov/open.

In the video below Denton County Judge Andy Eads and County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell talk about the amount of grant money available and how residents can apply for them.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads said, “Our Chambers of Commerce and Economic Development Corporations are helping us to inform businesses across the county about this opportunity for $10,000 grants. I want to personally thank them for their assistance.

“Denton County Commissioners Court also has provided $730,000 to help non-profits through United Way of Denton County (UWDC). We are partnering with UWDC and Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) to provide PPE to non-profits and other entities as they reopen.

“I know these times are difficult as we are all dealing with COVID-19 in our own and individual ways. I know people want to reunite with their friends and their coworkers. And worship in their houses of worship and have fellowship there. I miss that as well.

“But I want to encourage you that we are Denton County Strong. We have gotten through many things together over the years. This county was incorporated and created in 1846 and we’ve been through a lot together.”

Watch the interview below: