Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following was compiled from Flower Mound Police Department incident and arrest reports:

On Dec. 23, police responded to a burglary report in the 8800 block of Albero Lane. Unknown suspect(s) got into the victim’s unlocked pickup in the driveway and used the garage door opener to get into the garage. The suspect(s) took a $25,000 motorcycle, as well as a pressure washer and battery jumper.

On Dec. 26, a customer at Palm Beach Tan, 5891 Long Prairie Road, reported that she got into a tanning booth and while unclothed, saw a cell phone above her recording video. Police found that the phone belonged to an employee, who admitted to the recording. Karson Landcaster was arrested on suspicion of improper photography or visual recording, a state jail felony. He was also held on a warrant from Midland County for possession of marijuana.

On Dec. 31, police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 4900 block of Kirkpatrick Lane. Officers located the driver and conducted a traffic stop, and eventually arrested the driver for DWI. The female suspect was transported to the Flower Mound Police Department Jail and then assaulted an officer in the detention area.

On Jan. 11, police responded to a reported vehicle theft in the parking lot of Kroger, 1101 Flower Mound Road. The victim told police he unknowingly dropped his keys when he was getting out of the vehicle, and an unknown suspect drove away in the vehicle.

On Feb. 7, a victim reported that the GPS device on his stolen John Deere tractor was showing that it was located in the 11300 block of Denton Creek Boulevard. Officers located the stolen tractor and after investigating, arrested three people for theft: Heather Rasor, 38, Darrell Richardson, 56, and Sonny Ruble, 40. Rasor and Richardson were also arrested for outstanding warrants.

On Feb. 14, officers responded to Target on Long Prairie Road because a man tried to steal two vacuums from the store and then used physical force against a Loss Prevention employee. When officers arrived, the suspect assaulted an officer and resisted arrest. Police also found a tool in the suspect’s vehicle that removes anti-theft devices from merchandise. Sean Melendez, 42, was charged with assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, robbery, possession of an instrument used to commit retail theft and outstanding warrants.

On Feb. 22, a resident in the 4200 block of Apache Trail reported he found a male teenager asleep in an enclosed cargo trailer on his property. The 17-year-old was found to have a backpack with stolen items from the victim’s home, as well as prescription medications. He was charged with criminal trespass, burglary of a habitation and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

On March 4, police were called to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church because an unknown man was walking into every room in the church, making people uncomfortable. Police found him nearby, and the 38-year-old man became very aggressive toward them. When officers tried to detain him, he resisted and assaulted an officer. Christopher Saladino was arrested on suspicion of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

On March 8, a Flower Mound resident reported a 41-year-old man from Minnesota was stalking her, repeatedly communicating with her by email, text message, social media and phone calls for the past two months. He eventually showed up at her home uninvited. Police found the suspect walking nearby and arrested him on suspicion of stalking.

On March 16 at 5:25 a.m., a resident reported his SUV valued more than $30,000 was stolen from his driveway overnight in the 3500 block of Arbor Creek Lane. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. It was recovered two days later in good shape in Dallas.

On March 18 at 4:09 p.m., a teenager was reportedly running through the neighborhood naked. An officer found the 19-year-old man in the 2600 block of Mont Clair and had him transported to the hospital. The teen admitted to taking drugs.

On March 19 at 4:45 p.m., a 48-year-old man was driving the wrong way on Flower Mound Road, causing two crashes. His vehicle, missing one wheel, came to a stop near FM 2499 after an officer was able to drive his patrol vehicle in front of the vehicle. The driver was originally believed to have been experiencing a medical emergency, but police later determined it was likely alcohol-related. The driver had already been convicted twice of DWI since 2017.

On March 23 at 10:35 a.m., someone reported graffiti saying “China Lied” on a retaining wall near a home in the 2700 block of Simmons Road. There were no suspects and no video surveillance. The HOA cleaned the graffiti off.

Police dispatch received several calls from concerned residents about vehicles being out on the roads during the stay-at-home order. FMPD posted on social media that officers will not stop vehicles just to see if drivers are complying with the order.