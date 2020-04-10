News from Double Oak Town Hall — April 2020

Hello Double Oak neighbors,

It’s been a different couple of weeks for all of us due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Our small town appreciates how you and your family are handling each day and the kindness you are showing towards your neighbors and others.

Your town council, town staff and our fire and police departments are staffed to ensure daily operations are functioning. We are just doing things in a different way right now. Town Hall is closed to the public at this time to protect our employees and visitors. Please use the contact list in the column to conduct business with the town until further notice. If you have an emergency, call 911 .

As your mayor, I have issued a Declaration of Disaster and town council has approved an amended declaration and resolution extending the order till 11:59 p.m. on May 4, 2020.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads has issued a countywide “Stay at Home” Declaration which covers the entire county and Double Oak thanks Judge Eads for his leadership.

The town continues to participate on daily conference calls with our federal, state, county and local representatives, school districts, medical officials and non-profit partners.

We thank those who are serving on the front lines in all occupations and professions. This is a very serious public health emergency.

I want to acknowledge our council, employees, DOVFD, DOPD, FMFD and all first responders, residents and HOA’s, our partnerships with our Federal and State elected representatives and Denton County officials, Town of Flower Mound, our fellow Denton County communities, Double Oak business owners, Double Oak Women’s Club, Crossroads Bible Church and non-profits for their assistance and offers of support to our community.

The Double Oak way is to help your fellow neighbor. I ask each of you to continue to check on your neighbors and assist if able in a safe manner.

If you need help from town hall, let us know and we will do our best to assist.

Keep practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing. Please continue to wave to your neighbors on your daily walks.

Important Notes:

– Republic Services is seeing trash increases and a rise in recycling contamination. We want to help you recycle right. Please visit www.recyclingsimplified.com for information on what can and can’t be recycled.

– Double Oak homes are on septic systems. The septic companies remind homeowners to only flush toilet paper. Other products can clog and damage your septic system.

– Be on alert for scam emails, mail and phone calls that claim to provide COVID-19 test kits if you provide your personal information including your credit card number. Best practice is to never give your personal information to anyone you don’t know.

We are all in this together and we will get through this. We are Double Oak, Denton County and Texas Strong.

Happy Easter and Blessings to all