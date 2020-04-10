Just the facts about Copper Canyon — April 2020

These past weeks have been a trying time for so many of us as the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our daily lives in every way.

As we all do our part, please stay at home and heed the advice of public health authorities.

I have seen tremendous outpourings of community support on so many levels from people reaching out to neighbors and providing food, helping those affected with household chores or errands and most importantly, keeping close connections with our elderly and ill.

People have made generous offers to share essential items or whatever they can do to help during this crisis. Our Copper Canyon community has come together and is caring for one another in remarkable ways. You are all showing exactly what makes Copper Canyon so special and this will define the future of our town. Thank you to all our local emergency workers – first responders, doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, grocery store workers and many, many more for your committed service to our community.

The Town of Copper Canyon is doing what we can to protect our employees while continuing to provide essential services. We appreciate your understanding and patience and encourage you to reach out to us by phone or email at any time. Thank you to our Town Hall staff for your around-the-clock dedication in keeping the residents informed of changes being sent out by Denton County and believe me, they come hourly. Please check the town’s website daily for information and updates at www.coppercanyon-tx.org.

We will get through this unprecedented time in our country and come out stronger for this sacrifice.