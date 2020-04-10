Mitchell: Together we can make a difference

As we all deal individually with the COVID-19 crisis within our county, I hope we will continue to work together to help one another through this trying time.

At Denton County, we are working non-stop to help provide you with the resources you may need during this time as well as take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our more than 860,000 residents.

We enforced a “stay at home” mandate on Wednesday, March 25, to try to flatten the curve of community spread at a time when the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise in our county.

I know this is hard on our business community also, but we sincerely believe that taking these steps now will help save lives, protect our most vulnerable populations and keep our medical facilities from being overextended as they work tirelessly to help those with serious COVID-19 complications.

As you may have heard, we recently lost a Lewisville resident and an Aubrey resident to this dreadful disease. I am asking for special prayers for those who are sick and for the families who have lost love ones.

We also ask you to keep our medical personnel and first responders in your prayers as they continue to work on the front lines.

Our Denton County family has worked continuously to roll out these mandates as the situation has evolved. Our measured approach has been purposeful as we know they cause hardships for both our residents and businesses.

We are asking each resident to take the personal responsibility of limiting their interactions with others as they go to work, get supplies for their families and get medical care. We also need everyone who can to stay home.

We have heard reports of individuals planning playdates, getting together with friends or even going golfing. And this is exactly what needs to stop.

The faster we adhere to the “stay at home” mandate, the faster our lives can begin to return to normal. If we do our part now then one day in the not-too-distant future, our kids can go back to school and businesses can begin to reopen.

Our Denton County Health Department has worked closely with the state and our local state officials to assist the Denton State Supported Living Center, which has been affected by the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott is dedicating resources to help transport those who need hospitalization and we are rolling out additional testing as needed to help isolate those who have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Thank you to Sen. Jane Nelson, Rep. Lynn Stucky, Rep. Tan Parker, the City of Denton and our area hospital administrators for their partnership in helping us in our response efforts to assist the Denton State Supported Living Center.

I also personally want to thank the City of Lewisville, Town of Flower Mound, Town of Hickory Creek, City of Lake Dallas and City of Highland Village for all they are doing to help us inform residents, enforce the mandate and support us as we all work to address this ongoing situation.

Our shared sacrifices today will help everyone pull through this situation as soon as possible to ensure a brighter future for all across our county.

In the meantime, Denton County will also continue to provide additional helpful information about resources that you may need during this time:

Visit gov/COVID19 for additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers.

For questions about COVID-19, talk to a Denton County Health Department representative from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, by calling 940-349-2585.

For questions about whether a business is essential or non-essential or to address a concern about a business, email [email protected]

Go to gov to volunteer in the fight against COVID-19. A form is available for you to fill out on the website.

For Spanish translations of the stay-at-home order, visit https://dentoncounty.gov

Call the MHMR Crisis Hotline at 1-800-762-0157 if you are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Abbott announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has included the entire state of Texas in its Economic Injury Disaster Declaration and granted access to its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, which will provide long-term, low-interest loans to qualifying businesses across the state. Small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA EIDL should visit the SBA’s website where they can directly apply for assistance. The online application is the fastest method to receive a decision about loan eligibility. https://lnkd.in/eHaN72x

Texas Woman’s University Center for Women Entrepreneurs is offering a program is to assist Texas, woman-owned businesses that have been severely impacted by Coronavirus (COVID-19). A total of $1,000,000 (100 grant awards) is available. Click here: edu/center-women-entrepreneurs/assisther-emergency-relief-grant

These are hard times but God is still in control. He will help us and uplift us with his right hand of righteousness.

Together, we can all pull through this. We are, indeed, Denton County Strong!

Connect With Us: Be sure and connect with Denton County on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DentonCountyTX and on Twitter @DentonCountyTX.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected] and my office number is 972-434-4780.