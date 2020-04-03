Guyer High School hires new head coach

Guyer High School has a new head football coach, and one with outstanding credentials.

Rodney Webb, former coach at Rockwall High School, led the Yellow Jackets to seven straight playoff appearances including a trip to the Division I semifinals in 2019.

Webb said he decided to accept the job at Guyer because of the winning tradition the Wildcats athletics programs have enjoyed over the years.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the success all of the programs at Guyer are having, including the football program,” Webb said. “I am excited about being a part of that level of success.

Webb’s teams have amassed a combined record of 61-30 during his seven-year tenure at Rockwall High School and won at least one playoff game in every season.

In a Tweet on March 30, Webb said that there are good systems within the Guyer program along with established traditions that he will work hard to protect, and that his goal was “bring added value to the Guyer community and football family.”

Webb expounded upon that on April 2 when he said his objectives for the coming seasons are to do more than just win football games.

“I want to compete for a state championship every year at Guyer, and do it with class and integrity,” Webb said. “I want our campus to compete for the UIL Lonestar Cup every year as well.”

Guyer finished last season with an overall record of 14-2 and reached the state championship game.