Foodie Friday: The Market at the Tavern at Lakeside

In a time when our restaurants are ever-adapting to the needs of their community and restrictions being placed on them, we are constantly inspired by how quickly they’re shifting and the creativity they’re bringing to their approaches in serving the community.

Dave Coussirat, Owner of The Tavern at Lakeside, saw a need for residents (especially those living in Lakeside DFW) to have a market close by where they could pick up single-use items like bread, milk, peanut butter, soda, and (yes) even toilet paper and paper towels! They’re also offering boxes of produce including fruit boxes, vegetable boxes, and salad boxes.

Because their dine-in space is currently going unused, they’ve converted some of that space into a market where you can grab a variety of grocery items every day from 9:00am-8:00pm. They just ask that you abide by safe social distancing guidelines while you’re doing your shopping. Or if you’re a resident of Lakeside DFW, you’re eligible for free delivery thanks to the Tavern’s new golf cart ride!

In addition to their new Market, The Tavern at Lakeside has been offering amazing to-go specials every day, family packs, cocktail kits, and their full menu for take-out, curbside pickup, and delivery.

We’re so proud to be a part of a community where our restaurants have risen up to provide for our residents and our community has risen up to support our restaurants in their time of need! Let’s keep up the good work, Foodies, and we’ll (hopefully) all come out of this on the other side a more united community for it.

*Keep up to date with what the Tavern at Lakeside is doing by following them on Facebook and Instagram.