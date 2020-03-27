Local coronavirus update — March 27

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Friday, March 27, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total to 137. Click here for more.

Among the 54 new cases are 31 residents of the Denton State Supported Living Center. State officials are taking new steps to help protect those patients. Click here for more.

The Denton County Commissioners Court approved the County Judge’s Stay-At-Home mandate through midnight March 31. The commissioners will meet again Tuesday to consider extending and/or amending it.

The town of Northlake and the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees postponed their May elections. Click here for more.

If you have questions about the county’s Stay-At-Home mandate, this may help.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.