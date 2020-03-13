News from Double Oak Town Hall — March 2020

Greetings from Town Hall,

General Municipal Election

Due to unopposed candidates, the town council election scheduled for May will be canceled. Congratulations to incumbent candidates Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, Billie Garrett and Von Beougher on your re-election.

Annual Audit Report

The town received an excellent audit report for fiscal year 2018-2019. Thanks to our wonderful residents, town staff, town council, Town Secretary Eileen Kennedy, Police Chief Derrick Watson and Treasurer Billie Garrett for their work. Double Oak is in great financial shape and the audit reports are posted on the town website.

Waketon Road Improvement Project

The town engineer continues to review the planned project and check all the boxes in anticipation of going out for bids by this June. Stayed tuned for further updates.

Double Oak Women’s Club Casino Night

The DOWC Casino Night Fundraiser is on Saturday, March 28. The club is still looking for table sponsors and gift cards, etc. for door prizes. Please contact Community Service Chairwomen Stephanie Gorman and Bonnie Morrow. www.doubleoakwomensclub.com

As we return to Daylight Saving Time, please remember to change out your smoke alarm batteries.