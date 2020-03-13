Eads: Computer kiosks help with 2020 Census count

Denton County is providing computer kiosks in county buildings to help individuals complete their 2020 Census online.

Making sure everyone in Denton County is counted in the 2020 Census is important. Even 1 percent of individuals not counted could result in $10.2 million fewer federal dollars each year for educational, legislative, business and other funding. These federals funds help all of us attain better quality of life.

The kiosks will be available in the following Denton County buildings during business hours:

Carrollton – Sandy Jacobs Government Center, 1029 W. Rosemeade Parkway

Cross Roads – Steven E. Copeland Government Center, 1400 FM 424

Denton – Administration Complex – Elections Technology Services Building, 701 Kimberly Drive

Denton – Administration Complex – Health Services Building, 535 S. Loop 288

Denton – Mary and Jim Horn Government Center, 1505 E. McKinney St.

Flower Mound – Southwest Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Drive

Frisco – Government Center, 5533 FM 423

Lewisville – Lee Walker Government Center, 190 N. Valley Parkway

Lewisville – Precinct 3 Government Center, 400 N. Valley Parkway

Residents who need access to a computer will be welcome to use the computer kiosks free of charge.

The idea is to help everyone fill out the 2020 Census to provide a current snapshot of Denton County as well as the rest of the country. That snapshot will serve as the basis for determining a number of things in the next decade – from determining how many seats in the House of Representatives each state gets to providing for public safety and emergency preparedness. Businesses use census data to decide where to build factories, office and stores. Residents use census data to support community initiatives.

The data, by law, cannot be shared with immigration enforcement agencies, law enforcement agencies or allowed to be used to determine eligibility for government benefits.

Denton County is planning an event on Census Day, which is Wednesday, April 1. Be sure to stay tuned for details about this upcoming free event.

The U.S. Constitution requires a census every 10 years and has completed one every decade since 1790. The 2020 Census information should arrive in your mailbox beginning in mid-March. From there, you will have three methods for completing the limited number of questions – online, by phone or by mail.

With $675 billion at stake in federal funds, ensuring everyone is counted is important to each community, county and state.

Completing the 2020 Census allows you to be counted. And you do!

