Field Trip: Splash into an Epic (Waters) spring break

Spring weather can be iffy, and spring break hotel rates can be pricey. But neither are an issue at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark—the largest indoor waterpark in Texas—which will be open daily for weatherproof fun during Spring Break 2020, with no hotel stay required.

The 80,000 square-foot family entertainment destination, 30 minutes south of Flower Mound, offers climate-controlled year-round fun—rain or shine, cold or not—thanks to an enormous retractable glass-paneled roof that keeps inclement weather out while still allowing plenty of daylight (or starry night skies) to flood the park, not to mention gorgeous views of the surrounding EpicCentral Grand Prairie campus.

Special Spring Break activities happening in and around the waterpark this year include arcade challenges, bean bag tosses, dance contests, karaoke, and yellow duckie scavenger hunts—as well as concerts and DJ music, goat yoga, a petting zoo, and outdoor movies on the GrandLawn Amphitheater next door.

In addition to Spring Break activities, guests will enjoy the usual lineup of Epic Waters attractions, including adventures on slides offering thrills “from mild to wild”; catching an epic wave on the FlowRider surfing simulator (beginners welcome!); floating down the “action river” (Epic Waters’ not-so-lazy indoor river; the longest in Texas); tiny tot fun in Rascal’s Round-Up (a children’s play area) and splashing in The Swimming Hole—all amidst a beautiful, resort-quality setting with amenities that include recently-upgraded boardwalk-styled flooring, a prize-counter arcade, full-service bar, and complimentary parking.

Another amenity guests won’t want to miss is the Hungry Wave Café, home of The Epic Waters Pizza (featuring a one-of-kind crust and a delicious original sauce), The German Pretzel (a 24-ounce pretzel stuffed with Earl Campbell spicy sausage), and Texas Poutine (French fries smothered with BBQ beef, topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños)—as well as a range of menu offerings (including gluten-free options) in the burger, salad, and sandwich/wrap categories.

For Spring Break, the park will also offer a DIY Walking Taco Bar, where hungry guests can build-their-own scoopable taco on top of partially-open bag of Fritos.

Best of all, Spring Break revelers can access everything that Epic Waters has to offer without purchasing a hotel room—unless they want to. “We offer a world-class indoor waterpark experience without a required hotel stay, which makes us one of the most budget-friendly of the top-tier family entertainment destinations across Texas,” said Richard Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management, the waterpark’s operator. “However, there are plenty of affordable hotel options within minutes of the waterpark for guests who do need them, and we’re also no more than a tank of gas away for guests from the border states and other parts of Texas. That makes us an excellent choice for a world-class but affordable Spring Break getaway.”

Ways to Save/Tips for Spring Break Guests…

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online in order to guarantee admission on higher-guest traffic days.

Arrive before 9 a.m. [March 7-15] and receive a $5 arcade card.

Consider purchasing a “Wet-Dry Combo Pass” which offers discounted all-day access to both Epic Waters and The Epic (the waterpark’s sister facility/neighbor and a premiere arts, entertainment, and recreation center); or a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Combo Pass” that allows guests to enjoy both destinations at a discounted rate.

From March 7-15, Epic Waters hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. to 9 pm. Hours from March 16-30 will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:

Situated west of Highway 161 between Arkansas Lane and Warrior Trail near the southwest Dallas County-Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is an 80,000-square foot, resort-styled, indoor-outdoor waterpark that offers year-round operations delivered courtesy of an enormous retractable roof and a climate-controlled wintertime interior. The facility is the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in North America.

Billed as a “cruise ship on land,” the park boasts wet and dry attractions for every member of the family, including 12 waterslides, (three of which are waterpark industry firsts), the longest indoor “action river” in Texas, a children’s play area that’s equipped with an aquatic fort, a double FlowRider® surfing simulator, a 45-game arcade, a café, full-service bar, private event space and table-service cabanas, and much more. In 2019, the park added a 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool.

Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company headquartered in Erie, PA and Grand Prairie, TX. Since opening in January of 2018, the park has attracted guests from all 50 states and 11 countries. Awards and accolades include a 2018 Leading Edge Award from the World Waterpark Association and a 2019 Best of Aquatics Award from Aquatics International Magazine, as well as inclusion in the Travel Channel’s “8 Of the Most Incredible Indoor Waterparks” list, USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” and the “Best of Dallas 2018 Critic’s Pick” list from the Dallas Observer. In 2020, the park will host both the national and world flowboarding championships.

Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral include The Summit (an award-winning, country club-styled recreation facility for active adults age 50+); the GrandLawn Amphitheater (an open air concert space that opened in August of 2018); The Epic (a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018); and PlayGrand Adventures (a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020). Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail. In the next few years, these amenities will expand to include hotels and restaurants.

To learn more about Epic Waters, visit the park’s website or Facebook page. To find out more about development at EpicCentral and throughout Grand Prairie, visit the City’s economic development website.