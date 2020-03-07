Coronavirus to be discussed at GOP lunch

The Texas Strong Republican Women will hear a presentation on Coronavirus at their Wednesday, March 11 lunch meeting in west Flower Mound.

Dr. Matt Richardson, Denton County’s Director of Public Health, and Dr. Merrill Matthews, resident scholar at the Institute for Policy Innovation, will speak to the group about the current status of the COVID-19 virus and potential vaccines.

Any interested Republican is invited to attend the presentation, which will be held at noon in the Community Room of the Southwest Denton County Courthouse, 6200 Canyon Falls Rd. in Flower Mound.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a “brown bag” lunch to the meeting.

Texas Strong Republican Women work for the election of the Republican Party’s nominees, to promote an informed electorate through political education; to increase the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government through active political participation; to facilitate cooperation among local Republican Women’s clubs; and to foster loyalty to the Republican Party and to promote its principles and candidates in all elections including non-partisan elections.