Flower Mound library to make changes due to construction

The Flower Mound Public Library will soon make several changes because of ongoing expansion construction.

Staff will make the following changes, according to a news release from the town, effective March 1:

The Library will not be accepting used books or other material donations.

The drive-through pick-up and drop-off window will be closed. Items placed on “hold” must be picked up inside the library.

During library hours, items must be returned inside the library. A walk-up book drop near the library entrance will be available for drop-offs when the library is closed.

The Thursday morning session of Book Club for Adults will meet at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. on March 12, April 16, and May 14.

The library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane, will increase in size from 25,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet over the course of the expansion, which will include new features such as a dedicated children’s storytime and program area, quiet reading room, teen area, four additional study rooms, second multipurpose room and a digital media lab with professional-level software. The expansion also includes increased parking, reading patios and a vending area. Read more here.