Emergency center opens in Lewisville

A new 24-hour emergency room has opened in Lewisville.

SignatureCare Emergency Center’s soft opening began Wednesday at its newest location in the heart of Lewisville, 1596 West Main St. A grand opening is expected to be held next month.

The new facility is staffed by board-certified ER physicians, licensed nurses and experienced support staff, according to a news release from Houston-based SignatureCare. Dr. Mostaque Chowdhury said the emergency center will have little to no wait, and it will be able to provide all the services that other emergency rooms at larger hospitals can.

“We can do everything a main hospital emergency room does, and we are here to serve our community,” Chowdhury said, adding that Lewisville was chosen because SignatureCare “saw there’s a greater need to serve this community.”

Dr. Hashibul Hannan, a board-certified emergency room physician and managing partner at SignatureCare Emergency Center, said the goal of the Lewisville emergency room is to provide a welcoming atmosphere to all patients as soon as they walk in through the door.

“We want to make sure that from the moment patients walk into our emergency rooms, they feel welcomed,” Hannan said. “They will see only board-certified ER physicians and licensed ER nurses 24 hours a day. All our physicians have the required experience to diagnose and treat most minor and major medical emergencies.”

