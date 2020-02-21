Home
Denton County among state’s best for saving money

Denton County is one of the best places in Texas for saving money, according to a new study.

SmartAsset, a New York financial technology company, weighed metrics such as median household income, cost of living, purchasing power and taxes to determine which residents have the best opportunity to save money.

Denton County was ranked No. 6 among all counties in the state. Houston-area Fort Bend County was ranked No. 1, followed by North Texas’ Rockwall and Collin counties.

