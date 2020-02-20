LETTER: Disappointing campaign tactics have no place in our community

I was on social media this morning when and read an OUT RIGHT LIE made about my friend, Kronda Thimesch! Kronda is a candidate for Texas House of Representatives District 65.

I would normally take it as a supporter making an outrageous claim and sometimes I’d leave it at that, BUT her opponent, Nancy Cline, put out this outright lie on a MAILER!! The mailer stated:

“Kronda Thimesch is protecting the status quo in her school district where huge debt and reckless spending are the norm.”

My family has been in the Lewisville Independent School District (LISD) since 2013 and have NEVER seen or heard of anything that did not wholeheartedly keep the educational needs of our children in mind.

In fact, Kronda helped lead the LISD and Board of Trustees with protecting our children in a proactive measure. In September and October of 2018, she was instrumental in helping put together the LISD Safety & Security Task Force. This task force consisted of over 100 Students, Parents, School Employees, First Responders, Law Enforcement Officers, and Veterans. I was honored to be a part of this group that met on four occasions over this two month period. We had significant dialogue and input in a great environment that Kronda and the Board fostered. Kronda and the Board listened. The safety and security of our children are consistently a priority and this task force proved it.

Kronda has the leadership and foresight to not only lead but to listen to her constituents. Sadly, you won’t find this in other candidates.

Kronda’s Republican opponent, Nancy Cline, has not shown leadership, in fact, she has shown dishonesty. I can assure you that Kronda has not, and would not, stoop to that level of mudslinging.

The proof is below in an apples to apples comparison.

Kronda has helped led a school district that is over twice the size of her opponents, hence the bonds are proportionately about even.

Please look at the facts below and know that you will get a candidate, who has our great governors’ endorsement, a true leader who is always looking out for others.

From The Texas Tribune:

Lewisville ISD is a school district in Lewisville, TX. As of the 2017-2018 school year, it had 52,368 students. The school received an accountability rating of B. 36.9% of students were considered at risk of dropping out of school. 17.9% of students were enrolled in bilingual and English language learning programs. An average teacher’s salary was $57,639, which is $4,305 more than the state average. On average, teachers had 12.5 years of experience. The average SAT score at Lewisville ISD was 1159. The average ACT score was 24.4. In the Class of 2017, 96.2% of students received their high school diplomas on time or earlier. The dropout rate was 0.8%.

From Lewisville ISD website:

“Lewisville ISD (LISD) voters approved the District’s $737 million bond package referendum, with nearly 63 percent of voters in favor of the bond. The package will provide a new career and technology center, additional classrooms and safety and security upgrades across all our campuses.”

From The Texas Tribune:

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD is a school district in Carrollton, TX. As of the 2017-2018 school year, it had 25,230 students. The school received an accountability rating of B. 53.3% of students were considered at risk of dropping out of school. 30.5% of students were enrolled in bilingual and English language learning programs. An average teacher’s salary was $57,521, which is $4,187 more than the state average. On average, teachers had 9.7 years of experience. The average SAT score at Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD was 1058. The average ACT score was 20.8. In the Class of 2017, 95.2% of students received their high school diplomas on time or earlier. The dropout rate was 0.6%.

From Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD website:

“On November 6, 2018, the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District (CFBISD) held a bond election for $350 million including renovations and improvements to all campuses, safety and security, Career and Technical Education (CTE) improvements, fine arts improvements, athletic improvements, and technology infrastructure.”

I’m sure Nancy Cline is a fine engineer however, what the community needs for the Texas House of Representatives, is someone like Kronda who can build bridges and not tear them down!

Please Vote for Honesty and Leadership, Vote for Kronda for the Texas House of Representatives District 65! God Bless Texas!

Paul Perez

Flower Mound, TX