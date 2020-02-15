Senior Talk DFW: Downsizing Made Easy

By Edwena Potter

Thinking of downsizing? Then you think of all your “stuff” and what you would do with it and the thought of packing and sorting has you running screaming? And then you think “nope, I’m staying right here.”

Many experience the same reactions. Some people have a compelling reason to move; job transfers, health issues, death in the family, financial situations and a multitude of others. What if you don’t “have to” move? How do you get motivated to take that leap of faith when you know the time is near or that your time is here?

Simplifying your life should leave you Overjoyed, not Overwhelmed. Remember the goal, simplifying. Imagine what you could do and the places you could go? AND you can take advantage of today’s market which is anticipated to remain strong through 2020.

February’s topic is “Downsizing Made Easy – where do I start??!” Panelists discuss ways to make downsizing or right sizing less painful and maybe even fun!

Join us Thursday, February 27, from 10-11 a.m. Then they are the 4th Thursday March – October from 10-11:30 a.m. upstairs (elevator available) at 3605 Yucca Flower Mound (across from Kohls). To register and see the upcoming topics please go to www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call 469-616-0561.

The Senior Talk DFW team presents monthly seminars covering a variety of topics important to seniors as they age. Each seminar provides value on subjects that matter to help seniors and their families feel empowered to make informed decisions when it comes to life transitions. Plan to attend and learn about the options and resources available to come alongside you on this journey.

Edwena Potter is a Certified Senior Housing Professional with Keller Williams Realty. Her passion is serving and educating seniors and their families in these life transitions. Questions about your particular situation? Call or text 469-616-0561 and set up a no obligation consultation.