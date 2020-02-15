Balusek loves helping preemies

Cale Balusek was born at Baylor Hospital in Grapevine 10-weeks before his due date, weighing only 2.5-pounds and, like most premature babies, had several health issues.

“I had major health issues when I was a baby,” Balusek said. “I had to deal with the fact that I will never meet my twin brother, who died before we were born. Today, I deal with learning challenges due to ADHD. Through all this, though, I have learned that someone with a goal and drive– no matter what the age, disability, or background– can do some really impactful things with the support of others.”

The Flower Mound High School senior is the captain of the varsity tennis team and member of the National Honor Society. He said his school and community have inspired him to push himself in life.

“I have learned so much from my experience at FMHS,” Balusek said. “I love the sport of tennis and being a leader on the team. I used that passion in tennis to start Love Babies. Through Love Babies, I got to witness the generosity of people around me to give to a cause that helps families in need. Local Flower Mound businesses and individuals have been so awesome. I get my energy from those around me.”

Organized by Balusek, Love Babies (www.lovebabiestennis.com) is a 501(c)(3), which benefits the neonatal intensive care unit at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Balusek, 18, is a member of the American Sign Language Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. He said his favorite thing about attending FMHS is the instruction and direction he receives.

“The teachers here are amazing,” Balusek said. “I got the privilege of befriending all my teachers and they have always supported me– scholastically and in my dreams to make a difference. My tennis coaches gave me a chance as a freshman to prove myself on varsity. I am forever in their debt for allowing me to develop and grow my passion for this lifelong sport. Also, a special shout-out to my counselor Ms. Maloney. She has always believed in me and helped encourage me, even through my challenges.”

Balusek is also a tennis instructor at Wagon Wheel Tennis Center in Coppell, and attends RockPointe Church in Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound teen said if there was one thing he could change about the world it would be to make it kinder.

“I am a firm believer that kindness changes lives,” Balusek said. “My wish is that people treated others with kindness and paid attention to the things that show genuine care for other people. Random acts of kindness should not be a thing. Purposeful, intentional kindness in all words and actions is my desire for the world.”

Balusek carries a 105.8 weighted grade point average at Flower Mound and plans to attend Oklahoma and major in Computer Engineering.

Balusek’s Favorites:

Favorite Subject: Math

Person Who Most Inspires You: My Dad

Favorite Food: Calzone

Favorite Movie: Hacksaw Ridge

Favorite TV Show: The Flash

Book I am reading currently: The Catcher in the Rye

Favorite Musical Group: 21 Pilots

