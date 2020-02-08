Northlake Notes — February 2020

If you’re like me, you might be noticing that this year has gotten off to a tremendously fast start… here we are in February already and it seems like yesterday the Christmas tree came down and the lights got packed. To be honest, for some of us that may actually have been just a week or two ago. Since this year is already flying by, it’s definitely time to start really working on those 2020 priorities.

In Northlake, it’s shaping up to be an exciting year! To start, we are already into election season. By the time you read this, the window for registering to vote for the early spring primaries will almost be over. If you are new to the area don’t wait to register! This is going to be an amazing election year across Texas and the nation. Stand up, vote and let your voice be heard!

Coming right on the heels of municipal election season is the 2020 National Census. That may not seem exciting to most people but for leaders across Texas this is a significant priority. Following Denton County’s leadership, Northlake has commissioned a Complete Count Committee to assist with questions and get the word out on the importance of this rare civic event that occurs only once in a decade.

Studies show that our cities, counties and state stand to gain in excess of $10,000 per person in federal funds over the next decade for every individual counted. Conversely, that means that much is lost for every person not counted! Learn more about this unique process and help us ensure our region receives our share of federal funds for roads, schools, hospitals and more in the 2020’s.

Finally, Northlake has crossed the all-important 5,000 population mark and intends to explore the path from “general law” to “home rule.” It’s a one-time event in the history of Texas towns and we’re excited to begin this process with our residents. Stay tuned for updates and opportunities to join in the conversation once the process gets rolling.

This is a busy year for Northlake and we have much to accomplish!