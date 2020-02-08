From the desk of Bobbie Mitchell — February 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the family of Chief Tittle, the City of Lewisville and the fire department

As a former Council Member and Mayor of the City of Lewisville, I came to know quite a few of our police officers and firefighters as we responded to various emergencies and events.

Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle was working his way up the department’s career ladder at the time and I recognized him as a fellow lifelong Lewisville resident who had watched this community grow for decades.

His dedication to both the city and the fire department were evident in his 42 years on the staff as he worked to protect his fellow residents.

It was with great sadness that I learned of his passing after a lengthy battle with cancer.

As Denton County Judge Andy Eads and I sat in the funeral services and later watched the procession I could feel the loss felt by the many fellow firefighters, residents, friends and family surrounding us.

It is never easy to lose someone we love or a friend whom we cherish, but it can be especially challenging when we know they should be in the prime of their lives, about to enjoy a retirement of long vacations and precious time spent with family and friends.

We will miss you, Chief Tim Tittle. You leave large footsteps to follow. To the family, thank you for sharing Tim with us. We love you and pray that God will continue to comfort you.

Thank you to the many municipalities who sent not only their fire equipment but many of their employees who manned Lewisville’s fire stations so the employees could attend the funeral service, and then participated in one of the most beautiful procession that I have ever seen.

Learn About Census 2020 on Denton County Website

With Census 2020 now underway, Denton County is working with our communities as well as the state and U.S. Census Bureau to get information out to you.

At dentoncounty.gov/Pages/Census-2020, you will find answers to questions you may have about the process, the timeline for when to expect the questionnaire and links to other sources of information.

At Denton County, we want to make sure everyone is counted. It is important for everyone to be part of the process. The 2020 Census will provide information that will be vital to ensuring we can provide services to you over the next decade.

An estimated $675 billion in federal funds is being distributed to states, counties and communities annually based on population and households. For each 1 percent of individuals not counted, the state could lose an estimated $300 million every year in federal funding. For Denton County, that same under-counted 1 percent equates to $10.2 million in federal funding losses per year or an estimated $102 million for the next decade.

Those federal funds provide resources for our communities, county and state to help all of us with everything from housing and education to our ever-expanding transportation needs as well as disaster relief, health care and more.

National Census Day is April 1, 2020, when every home will have received an invitation to participate. So remember, Everybody Counts!

Flower Mound Among Safest Cities in Texas, U.S.

A recent study confirmed what many area residents already knew – the Town of Flower Mound is among the safest in Texas and the U.S.

LendEDU, an online tool that helps consumers learn about financial services, conducted a study of more than 1,200 cities in the country, ranking them based on the rate of violent and other crimes.

Flower Mound ranked No. 4 in the state and No. 123 in the U.S. Based on population, Flower Mound is the largest city in Texas to earn the title of “Safest City in Texas.”

Congratulations to the town and to its law enforcement for all they do to serve residents and help keep them safe.

Highland Village Police Featured on Good Morning Texas

On National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in January, the City of Highland Village Police Department was in the spotlight.

The department had been invited by a local restaurant, Snuffer’s, to appear on WFAA-TV’s Good Morning Texas. The restaurant chain has long supported law enforcement, particularly in recent years as a partner with the TXFallenPD Tribute Event in Highland Village and providing a 5 percent donation year-round from the Back the Blue Burger on their menu.

Highland Village police use the funds received from Snuffer’s to support the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund/Foundation, which honors the lives of fallen Texas police officers and supports their families.

Congratulations on the great partnership and shining a spotlight on our local law enforcement.

Women of Flower Mound plan February “Wine Down”

An evening of wine, appetizers and desserts are planned for the Women of Flower Mound Wine Down Fundraising Event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Tickets are $45 each or two for $80. All proceeds from the event will go to the organization’s scholarship fund. Visit www.womenofflowermound.org for more details.

Lake Dallas Annual Mardi Gras Event

Once again, the City of Lake Dallas is pulling out their Mardi Gras greens, purples and golds to bring residents and guests to the outdoor event featuring music by The N’awlins Gumbo Kings.

In the parking lot at City Hall at 212 Main St., the evening celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 21 includes music, parades and food. Expect to be dancing in the streets as you “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Denton County Holiday Closure

Denton County offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, and will resume regular schedules on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected]and my office number is 972-434-4780.