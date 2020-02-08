News from Double Oak Town Hall — February 2020

Greetings from Town Hall,

Town Hall Administration

We are appreciative and thankful for our three dedicated administration staff who are in charge of town operations. They ensure federal and state reporting requirements are professionally handled on a timely basis. Residents and visitors first point of contact is normally with these friendly faces. Development, financial and municipal court matters are processed through the office. The administration team provides support to the mayor and councilmembers. They attend annual required training pertaining to their respective fields of expertise. Most important in a small town, such as ours with just over 3,100 residents and limited resources, is that they are all cross trained to do other tasks in addition to their primary responsibilities. This saves taxpayer dollars and provides efficiency while serving our residents and businesses. Let’s meet our administration team:

Eileen Kennedy is the Town Secretary. She began her career with Double Oak in March 15, 2006 when she was hired to be the Assistant Town Secretary. Prior to her town service, Eileen worked in the private sector handling financial and customer services. She loves to talk with residents and her experience and knowledge provides outstanding support to council and to our public safety departments. In her role as town secretary, she is the custodian of town records, prepares agendas, handles accounting and supports mayor-council. Eileen loves her adult children, grandkids and family. She can always be found in the audience and in the stands at their school-sports events. She’s also a big fan of baseball and rodeo.

Lynn Jones is the Assistant Town Secretary. Lynn began working for the town on January 20, 2014 when she was hired to be the Court Administrator. She has years of municipal government experience which is an asset. Lynn enjoys coming to work every day and taking on challenges and helping residents work through matters. Lynn enjoys time with her husband and family. She has a passion to advocate for children and adolescents that have brain disorders.

Brian Shults is the Municipal Town Clerk. Brian started working for the town as a reserve police officer in June of 2007. In November 2007, he was hired as a full-time police officer. In 2019, Brian expressed interest in moving over to the administration side of municipal government and is doing an outstanding job. He brings a wealth of technology knowledge and skills to that side of the building. Brian is the person to speak with on matters pertaining to municipal court. He is a huge fan of computer gaming and all things dealing with science/technology.

Eileen, Lynn and Brian are here to assist residents anytime. They are a great team and the town thanks them for their service.

Double Oak Boards, Commissions, Committees

Double Oak depends on residents to volunteer their time by serving on a board, commission or committee. The town greatly appreciates the expertise and time these citizen volunteers offer to our community.

Please join the town in thanking the following members who serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission: Dr. Gary Goodman, Regess Krueger, Georgette Cook, Martha Holman, Mark Rose, Donna Gilliam, Linda Blesch, Wayne Atkins, Andrew Weaver, Mike Fickling and Bonnie Morrow.

Please join the town in thanking the following members who serve on the Board of Adjustment: Phyllis Meyerson, Candy Lamel, Marty Robbins, Art Fleming, Karen Smith, Jo Ann Jenkins, Jeff Hardgrave, Curtis Glover and Jeff Graves.

Please join the town in thanking the following members who serve on the Roads & Drainage Committee: Dr. Gary Goodman, Dick Cook, Gary Garrett, Mark Rose, Jeff Crannell, Andrew Wills, Brian Haynes, Nan Bowen and Anita Nelson.

March 3, 2020 Primary Election

Reminder that the March 3 Primary Election is approaching, and early voting starts in February. Double Oak Town Hall will not be an early voting site but will be a March 3 Election Day voting site for assigned party precincts. For more information, please visit the Denton County Election Office website at www.votedenton.com.

May 2, 2020 Municipal and School Board Election

The filing deadline is Friday, February 14, 2020 at 5 p.m. Double Oak has (3) two-year council seats on the ballot and (1) one-year council seat on the ballot for the May 2 election. As of January 24, 2020, the current incumbents Anita Nelson, Joe Dent, Billie Garrett and Von Beougher have all filed for re-election. Please contact town hall administration for information and check the website at www.double-oak.com.

Passing of Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle

The town of Double Oak and our Double Oak Public Safety Departments offer condolences to Chief Tittle’s family, the Lewisville Fire Department and to the City of Lewisville. Chief Tittle dedicated more than forty years to his city and Denton County. We thank Chief Tittle for his honored service and may he Rest In Peace.

United States 2020 Census

The 2020 Census is upon us. Please watch your mail for census forms and information. It’s important to be counted. Please check the town website for more information.

Waketon Road Widening and Improvement Project

The town expects to go out for bids before June to reconstruct and improve Waketon Road. Our town thanks all of our partners who are involved in this very important public works project. Stay tuned for further updates.

Republic Services Trash and Recycle

The town has approved a new five-year contract. Republic Services plans to switch out existing old Waste Management carts with new Republic Services carts at which time they will also conduct a cart and billing audit for each address. Stay tuned for more information.

Double Oak Youth News

Congratulations to Luke Garrett, grandson of Gary and Jill Garrett. Luke is a member of the Lewisville Aquatic Club and is a nationally ranked swimmer. Luke is also an outstanding student in the classroom. Double Oak is proud of you Luke Garrett.

Opportunities to Support and Volunteer in our Communities Mission Moms and Ranch Hands Rescue

My dear friend Kathryn Flores and her team of volunteers do outstanding work of providing needed support to local children and families. To learn more, please email Kathryn at [email protected] and visit their website at www.missionmoms.org.

Many of you have probably heard of Ranch Hands Rescue. My friend Bob Williams and his team work with rescued animals and provide counseling and support services to people in need including our veterans and victims of sex trafficking. To learn more, please email Ranch Hands Rescue at [email protected] or visit their website at www.ranchhandrescue.org.

Happy Valentine’s Day!