Around Argyle — February 2020

As we have entered a new decade, it is a great time to reflect on the past year as we look forward to continuing to serve the Town of Argyle.

As we move into 2020 we have set our goals high but, first and foremost we are committed the level of Integrity we have worked hard to hold the council and town staff to. We are all here to serve the citizens of Argyle to the best of our ability and will continue to do so in 2020.

I continue to be very proud of the Town Council, Planning and Zoning Commissioners, Economic Development Corporation Members and numerous volunteers from the community, as well, of course, the town staff for keeping focused on the big picture through the distraction of 2019. I am proud for the way everyone has responded.

We wanted to take the opportunity to put together a list of these accomplishments of 2019 and goals for 2020 to let you know how we are all working together for the progress and preservation of our town Argyle. Watch your mailboxes as our yearly update will be arriving soon.

February is not only a time to show those special ones in our lives how much they mean to us, but it is also the beginning the of election season! This year there are three council places up for re-election.

This last year has been filled with many obstacles and distraction but we as a council are committed to the service of the town and the citizens.

Beginning February 1, 2020, I have reinstituted “Morning with the Mayor.” I encourage everyone to attend the first Saturday of each month at 8:30 a.m. at Town Hall.

Argyle Seniors Update

Round ‘em up, Cowboys and Cowgirls!

The Argyle Seniors had a fun day at their Western Day Luncheon. We want to thank everyone who came– and to those that brought a dish to share with the delicious chili that Stephen McDaniel made.

We’re always grateful for the Town of Argyle and the Argyle Police Department for furnishing funds so that the seniors can have fun, food and fellowship each month.

Our prayers for those of our seniors who are sick.

Paul Lumpkins is in the hospital, Jean Wildman has been in-and-out a couple of times and Kathy Bailey is having some allergic reactions that the doctor is trying to diagnose. John Kiel has the flu and Karen, his wife, has really been a cowgirl having to take care of their horse. Our kitchen coordinator Gale Schauhec is home recovering from surgery. We miss all of you and look forward to you being back with us soon.

I personally want to thank Yvonne and Morris Gamble for helping set-up everything for our luncheon.

The Seniors exercise every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. and we also play cards. We would love to have you join us.

The Seniors have been invited to the Vintage in Denton on Thursday, Feb. 13 for a Valentine’s dinner. If you are interested, contact either Stella at 940-391-6686 or Jody at the Vintage at 940-597-1076 by Feb. 7.

Our next luncheon will be Friday, Feb. 21 and the theme is Valentine.

For more information on the Seniors, contact Stella McDaniel at 940-391-6686 or Karen Kiel at 940-464-0506.

-Submitted by Stella McDaniel