Wintry mix expected in Denton County on Wednesday morning

A wintry mix of sleet, ice and snow is expected to move through Denton County on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denton County and neighboring counties, from midnight through 6 p.m. Wednesday. The rain and wintry mix is expected in the area from 3-11 a.m., with less than one inch of accumulation. Bridges and overpasses may be icy.

The National Weather Service says it’s a “powerful winter storm” moving through the area overnight, following a cold front that just came through the area. The high temperature isn’t expected to get higher than the mid-30s on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to warm up later in the week, with highs around 60 from Friday through next week.