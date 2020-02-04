New breakfast and lunch restaurant coming to Flower Mound

My Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot, is coming soon to Flower Mound.

The first My Cafe restaurant opened in the fall in north Fort Worth, and its next location is expected to open in March at 1050 Flower Mound Road, in the former location of Vega’s Cantina.

The restaurant in Fort Worth is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and its menu includes many variations and combinations of breakfast and lunch cafe classics, including omelets, crepes, “benedicts,” bowls, burgers and sandwiches, as well as gluten-free and healthy options. On the menu are cinnamon roll french toast, chicken and waffles and country fried steak and chicken.

