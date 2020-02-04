Home
Southern Denton County Business

New breakfast and lunch restaurant coming to Flower Mound

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top

My Cafe, a breakfast and lunch spot, is coming soon to Flower Mound.

The first My Cafe restaurant opened in the fall in north Fort Worth, and its next location is expected to open in March at 1050 Flower Mound Road, in the former location of Vega’s Cantina.

The restaurant in Fort Worth is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and its menu includes many variations and combinations of breakfast and lunch cafe classics, including omelets, crepes, “benedicts,” bowls, burgers and sandwiches, as well as gluten-free and healthy options. On the menu are cinnamon roll french toast, chicken and waffles and country fried steak and chicken.

Click here for more information.

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts

Leave a Reply