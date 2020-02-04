Brite Smiles Dentistry shines for patients

Brite Smiles Dentistry has been serving the community since 2005. Dr. Deepika Salguti is very proud of her team and considers them to be her dental family.

“We all work so well together, it’s the best team I have ever had” she said.

The team includes Office Manager Teri, Patient Coordinator Sarah, Hygienist Benita, Dental Assistant Maria, and part-time Hygienist Tami.

Dr. Salguti and her team are very compassionate about their patient’s needs and goals, something she has been dedicated to since starting in the field more than two decades ago.

Dr. Salguti became fascinated with dentistry as a child in her native country of India, where she completed dental school then furthered her dental education at Boston University.

Shortly after completing dental school she opened her own practice in Flower Mound and has been there since 2005.

Brite Smiles Dentistry is a general and family dental office that offers Implants, Invisalign, Cosmetic Dentistry, Full Mouth Rehab and much more.

With dentistry continuously changing, Dr. Salguti attends continuing education seminars and courses to provide her patient’s with the best services and the latest technology that includes iTero scanner and CBCT (cone beam/3-D images).

Dr. Salguti and the Brite Smiles team are committed to providing patients with exceptional dental care.

Please call their office at 469-549-4800 so that they may help you with your dental needs.