Flower Mound creates searchable list of registered contractors

The town of Flower Mound recently launched a searchable list of registered contractors.

With the new list, residents looking for a contractor to do work on their home can find the list of all contractors and businesses that are registered with the town, which is a requirement to perform work on a home in the town, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The list is updated throughout the year.

Click here to view the list, and click here for the Building Code of the town’s Code of Ordinances.