Denton Central Appraisal District hires new chief appraiser

The Denton Central Appraisal District’s Board of Directors has hired Hope McClure as its new chief appraiser.

Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham retired from the position late last year because of a new state law that wouldn’t allow him to continue serving as mayor and as the district’s chief appraiser.

McClure has more than 20 years of experience in the appraisal district field, according to a news release from the district. She holds a Registered Professional Appraiser license, a Registered Texas Assessor/Collector license, a Certified Tax Administrator license and she is a Certified Chief Appraiser. She has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas and a Masters of Executive Business Administration from Texas Woman’s University.

“We were very fortunate to have had a large number of highly qualified applicants,” said Charles Stafford, chairman of the Board of Directors. “We are confident that Hope McClure embodies the experience, training and work ethic to be a great leader for Denton CAD. She has the Board’s unanimous and ecstatic support.”