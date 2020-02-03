Winter Storm Watch issued for Denton County

A deepening trough in the jet stream, combined with a Canadian cold front, will give Denton County a taste of winter this week.

Denton County is under a Winter Storm Watch from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

After mild temperatures in the 50’s Tuesday, a powerful cold front will be following a strong storm system across Denton County, spawning rain and scattered thunderstorms, which could produce freezing rain, sleet and snow as temperatures plummet Wednesday.

Freezing precipitation is expected to accumulate Wednesday, with temperatures not getting out of the low 30’s.

Heavy sleet is possible initially with a transition over to snow. Total sleet accumulations of up to 1 inch with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20’s on Wednesday night before rebounding to the mid 40’s under sunny skies on Thursday.

